It’s nearly here.
The 2022 Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3S football state championship game between undefeated Lake Wales and Daytona Beach Mainland is scheduled for Friday afternoon (Dec. 16). The contest will kick off at 1 p.m. at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.
In the state semifinals on Dec. 2, Lake Wales improved to 14-0 with a 37-7 victory over Lake City Columbia at Legion Field. The Mainland Buccaneers, who are in the state playoffs for the 29th consecutive season, defeated host Fort Myers Dunbar 30-23 for their 11th win in 14 games.
The Lake Wales-Mainland matchup is one of two games set for DRV PNK Stadium on Friday, with Plantation American Heritage and Miami Central meeting for the Class 2M title starting at 7 p.m. As of this writing, Friday’s forecast for Fort Lauderdale has a chance of showers with temperatures in the low-80s.
Four of the FHSAA’s nine football state championship games were held last week in Tallahassee – including the 2S final which saw Cocoa outlast Florida State University High 38-31 in overtime – and that afforded Lake Wales an extra week of preparation. The Highlanders had a three-week layoff at one point in the regular season and that proceeded three games in eight days against Lake Gibson, Davenport and Kissimmee Gateway.
The orange-and-black clad Highlanders not only advanced to the finals for the first time under current head coach Tavaris Johnson (ninth season), but they are also in the state championship for the first time in 28 years. Lake Wales made back-to-back state finals trips to Daytona Beach in 1993 and ’94 under head coach Rod Shafer, falling to Jacksonville Bolles and Alachua Santa Fe, respectively.
While Lake Wales looks for its first FHSAA state title in program history, Mainland is trying to become one of the schools with at least two championships. The Buccaneers claimed the Class 5A trophy in 2003.
Travis Roland is in his second season as head coach at Mainland. The Buccaneers are on a four-game winning streak with regular-season losses to a pair of Class 4S teams (Bartram Trail and Osceola) and a Class 4M school (Lake Mary).
Damarcus Creecy, Mainland’s 6-foot-2 senior quarterback, will face one of the state’s best pass defenses in Lake Wales. The Buccaneers also showcase senior Ajai Harrell and juniors James Randle Jr. and Clarence McCloud on offense.
Defensively, senior inside linebacker Ty Richmond and sophomore Myron Shafer are among Mainland’s leading tacklers.
Lake Wales averages 40.4 points per game – the Highlanders won each of their opening four playoff contests by double digits, punctuated by a 40-point victory over Ocala Vanguard in the regional semifinals – and that includes scoring contributions from the offense (led in part by senior quarterback Trent Grotjan and touchdown machines Carlos Mitchell and Xavier Marlow) as well as the defense and special teams/return game.
Lake Wales plays with the heart and soul of a champion, which is reflected in their team motto (Selfless, Ownership, Unity and Leadership). The Highlanders have not played a game away from home since Oct. 28, but that could be of little consequence as they are on the verge of making history in the first season of the FHSAA’s Suburban/Metro classification split.
The time is nearly here.