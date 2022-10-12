A DUI crash in unincorporated Polk City early Wednesday morning killed a 22-month old boy and left a 5-year old boy with a fractured neck.
The driver of the vehicle, Guadalupe Najera Santana, 30, was charged with: DUI-manslaughter, negligent child abuse, two counts of DUI-serious bodily injury DUI with property damage, DUI and driving with an expired license.
Santana, who was not injured, was arrested by Traffic Homicide detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Santana lives in Polk City, but is originally from Mexico and is in the United States on an expired work visa, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was notified.
“It is absolutely maddening, with so many other options available, that someone would choose to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The result of this woman’s poor choice is the death of one child, and the very serious injury to another child,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
Deputies were dispatched to the crash at about 12:15 a.m. along with Polk County Fire Rescue. The crash occurred on Deen Still Road at Old Grade Road, about 10 miles north of the city of Lake Alfred.
Upon arrival of first responders, the toddler was found deceased. The 5-year old boy was transported to the hospital for his injuries. The toddler, who was not in a child safety seat, was ejected from the vehicle. Detectives are still trying to determine if the adult and 5-year old were wearing a seat belt.
According to the report, Santana was driving a black 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck west on Deen Still Road when she lost control of the truck, crashed through a barbed-wire fence, and struck multiple pine trees.
She was determined to be impaired by detectives, and multiple open and unopened containers of beer were also found in and around the vehicle. She admitted to detectives that she had consumed several beers earlier in the evening.
Santana was arrested and taken to the Sheriff’s Processing Center to be booked-into jail. There she provided two breath samples that showed a breath-alcohol content of 0.141 and 0.139. The legal threshold is 0.08.