Goodbye COVID.
Hello to the future of women’s professional golf and a brand new chance to make it big.
Women’s professional golf is returning to the area as the Country Club of Winter Haven welcomes players back with new tour title sponsor Epson and a record-setting purse.
The club, set on the shores of Lake Hamilton, hosts the tour, March 4-6, with the 13th Annual Florida’s Natural Charity Classic.
Country Club of Winter Haven pro Scott Lowdell is pumped up, especially since the tour was shut down for 138 days through the pandemic, canceling the event here in 2020.
“It’s a pleasure,” said Lowdell. “I love having the women out here. They respect the staff. They respect the course. We’re glad to see them back. We’ve really gotten to know some of them.”
The event features 132 players for three days of play and a chance to win part of a $200,000 purse.
And that’s not all. According to Mike Nichols, the Chief Business Officer of the LPGA qualifying tours, the Epson Tour breaks the previous record for prize money with a total purse of $4.4 million and an average purse size of $210,000 per stop. The previous average purse size was $194,000.
“This is a gigantic day for us,” said player Mollie Marcoux Samaan at a tour press conference in January when the changes were announced. “We couldn’t be more grateful for our partnership with Epson. The value alignment is exactly what we’re looking for in our partners. We believe this will not only elevate the Epson Tour and the opportunities and the road to the LPGA, but will clearly elevate the LPGA in every single way.”
That’s not all.
This year the largest prize purse in tour history will be doled out at the French Lick Resort Charity Championship in Indiana where the purse is $335,000.
The Epson Tour also promises ten of its top players a spot on the LPGA Tour upon the conclusion of the 21-event, 13-state season as part of the Race for the Card money list.
Those top 10 individuals receive LPGA membership as an Epson Tour Ambassador. They will also receive $10,000 each to get going and an EPSON logo to wear on their sleeves.
Plus, the tour makes three new stops this year with competitions in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Pendleton, Oregon and Ann Arbor, Michigan
According to Lowdell, the course is in fantastic shape thanks to superintendent Nick Flynn. The greens are playing hard and fast. In addition, thanks to some tree work around the Christmas holiday, there’s more air flow and added sunlight in certain spots.
Fans might want to watch Epson 2020 Tour Player of the Year Ana Belac, who is competing in Winter Haven for the first time. Fans from the area may also want to follow former University of Florida alumni Sam Wagne,r who hails from Windermere.
More than 130 players are expected to compete over three days in a 54-hole stroke-play format.
Players hail from as far away as France, Hungary, Australia, Sweden, Mexico, China and England.
The field is cut to the low 60 players and ties after 36 holes.
A pro-am will be held Thursday, March 3.
Fans can purchase a $25 VIP ticket, which includes three days of play, parking and access to a food and beverage tent behind the 18th green, at the Country Club of Winter Haven.
A single day $10 ticket covers play and parking.
Fans can also find coverage by searching for Epson America on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
The tour concludes with the championship at the LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Oct. 6-9.