I am a strong believer in peaceful protests and marching for a legitimate cause that impacts our society at its core. It is important to get involved in changing unethical policies and laws that touch our daily lives.
I’m a much stronger believer in voting. Voting is essential to me.
This year, I’ve seen several protests and marches for equal justice and rights. My greatest hope right now is to witness millions of protesters marching to the polls and mailboxes around the nation. There is no doubt that the presidential election this year is of critical importance, however local elections count as well.
Your political power begins with local elections. Your votes count at all levels, including the school board, city commission, county commission, state House of Representatives, state Senate, United States House, United States Senate and the President of the United States.
Elections should never be missed once you are the legal age to vote.
Register and participate in the election process. Peaceful protests and marching are effective in bringing awareness, but I find voting brings change to power and structure.