The Florida Tropics saw their undefeated start to the Major Arena Soccer League season come to an end Sunday, as the host St. Louis Ambush took a 8-4 win over Florida.
The Tropics opened the 2021 MASL season with six straight wins – a team-record for its best start to date – and also had an eight-game win streak overall heading into Sunday’s tilt, just one short of tying a team-record.
However, St. Louis got off to a quick start and the Tropics never did quite recover, falling to 6-1 on the season — still good for first place for the defending Eastern Conference champions. The Ambush improved to 4-3 and sit in second place in the league as the first month of MASL action came to a close.
Two nights earlier, the Tropics defeated their hosts 8-3.
Last year’s leading scorer, Ricardo Carvalho, had the only two goals in the first half, with both goals coming off restarts at the top of the St. Louis box. The visitors broke it open in the third quarter, getting goals from captain Victor Parreiras, Bruno Enrique and Chad Vandegriffe. Florida’s Hugo Silva, who came into the game leading the MASL in wins, goals against, and saves percentage, picked up the victory in goal and was credited with 15 saves.
The Tropics will be off until the Sidekicks host Florida on Feb. 12, after which the Tropics return home to meet Tacoma (Feb. 18), San Diego (Feb. 19) and Ontario (Feb. 21) as the RP Funding Center hosts six MASL games in four days.
The league is announcing schedules only a month at a time because of the pandemic restrictions, but the final games of the regular season will be played by April 18.