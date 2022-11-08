Water skier Hank Longo, of Winter Haven, lived his dream.
With skis attached firmly to his feet while being pulled by a tow boat, Longo launched off a water ski jump and sailed over 14 MasterCraft Boats for the ABC television show “That’s Incredible!”
That moment got Longo all kinds of attention from around the world. Following the feat, he is often asked for autographs and to pose for photos.
“It was absolutely life changing,” he said.
Now retired from water ski competition, the USA Water Ski and Wake Sports Men’s 6 National Jump Champion and Record Holder has written a 16 Lesson Workbook that teaches students how to make their dreams come true.
Longo’s inspiration came from two experiences.
First, he was amazed by identical twins and Water Ski and Wake Sports Hall of Famers Britt and Tawn Larsen, who were the best female trick skiers in the world while they were still kids.
Secondly, Longo was inspired by the movie “Jerimiah Johnson.”
He snow-shoed 10,000 feet up the Rocky Mountains in Taos, New Mexico. He chopped down trees to build a log cabin where he would spend the cold winter. Longo snow skied during the day and read and wrote in his journal by candlelight, chronicling how he made his dream of mountain living come true.
During that trip Longo learned what he could do to make his dream come true.
Longo’s theory of making a dream come true is like building a brick wall. You put one brick next to the other, then one on top of the other until you complete the wall.
SOAR Education (A 501 c-3 Non-Profit) uses that model to teach how to make a dream come true. Each brick represents a word and each word is a lesson.
The first word and lesson is “Vision.” If you can visualize and picture it in your mind you can make it a reality. Longo envisioned his “That’s Incredible” World Stunt Record Jump hundreds of times.
“I created that reality,” he said. “Once kids understand having a vision of their dreams, they can make their dreams come true.
Other lessons include: Passion, Education, Direction, Goals, Patience, Attitude and Believe In Yourself.
Students are required to sign a contract stating they will believe in themselves to make their dreams come true. Each lesson has an assignment for the student to complete to make their dream come true.
Longo even includes his personal daily workout list for training for the national water ski championships.
When students complete all the lessons they have a direction and game plan to make their dreams a reality.
Longo, also a substitute teacher, tells the students, “Every one of you is special.”
The whole process starts simply with the questions, “What do you dream of doing?” “What job do you dream of having?” “What do you love to do?”
Longo asks the students to write their answers on a note card and then to write them in their student workbook. He collects the cards and is amazed with what his sixth-graders want to be. Whether their dream is to be an under-water welder, malpractice, lawyer, chef, doctor, teacher, scientist, or a pro athlete, to name a few.
Longo tells his students that they are witnessing a dream blossoming.
“Me being here teaching you how to SOAR and make your dreams come true is a dream come true for me,” he said.
Longo, whose mother Gladys was an educator, inspired him to write, to believe in his dreams and to believe in himself.
His “SOAR and Make Your Dreams Come True” educational program has been taught in the Polk County School District for years at Great American Teach-Ins. Longo provided 2500 Student Workbooks to Winter Haven High School students and 1,500 workbooks to Auburndale High School students, teaching them how to make their dreams come true and discover their “Incredibleism!”
Gallagher- Kaiser Corporation is SOAR Education’s major sponsor. Robert Kaiser, Owner and Chief Executive Officer, knows about vision and making a dream come true. Kaiser is a former American Power Boat Association’s Off Shore Racing World Champion and World Record Holder.
Longo is currently teaching SOAR Education in the Wisconsin Dells Middle Schools and to sixth graders in DeSoto County’s Virtual Academy.
Dr. Amy Bennett, the Principal of the Virtual Academy, complimented Longo’s work.
“It really gets the kids excited, they have something to look forward to and they have a vision for the future.” Bennett said. “Things aren’t just in the here and now and they are preparing for something later in life.”
Bennett says the program is a success.
“Hank comes in and teaches the lessons,” she said. “They have responded very well. They are very well behaved and engaging with the lessons and when people say that with a middle school program, that says something. The students are typically a little reluctant at first. They have to believe in a person and a program first. This is a fabulous program. The children get excited about it and it gives them hope about their future!”
That’s just what Longo is looking for.
Sixth graders often have questions other than school topics for Longo.
They ask for his autograph.
“It doesn’t get any better than that! It’s very rewarding!” Longo said.
“It’s my mission from God.”