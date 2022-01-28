Two men were killed in a crash on Thursday, after the vehicle they were riding in hit an embankment and was launched into a tree.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit investigated the single-vehicle crash in unincorporated Winter Haven on Jan. 27, which occurred around 2 p.m. near the 1400 block on Buckeye Loop Road.
According to the evidence and witnesses, 58-year-old Edwin Gonzalez, of Puerto Rico, was driving a white 1993 two-door Nissan southbound on Buckeye Loop Road at a high rate of speed, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release. The Nissan began to fishtail, and Gonzales lost control of the vehicle. He hit a driveway embankment causing the Nissan to launch into the air and travel 60 feet before striking a tree.
Gonzalez and his passenger, 35-year-old Pedro Gonzales Nunez II, of Winter Haven, died at the scene.
Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Buckeye Loop Road was closed in both directions in the area of the crash for approximately three hours during the investigation, which is still ongoing.