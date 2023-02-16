Two Lakeland men indicted on Federal charges after Lakeland mass drive-by shooting

Two Lakeland men have been indicted on federal charges and a Violent Gang Investigative Task Force was announced at a press conference held at the Lakeland Police Department, Wednesday as an update was given following the 4 p.m. Jan. 30 mass drive-by shooting in Lakeland that left 11 victims wounded at North Iowa Avenue and Plum.
Speaking was Roger B. Handberg, the new United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, who was joined by Brian Haas, State Attorney 10th Judicial Circuit, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, and Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor. Also, with them was Acting Special Agent in Charge Richard Coes – from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (Tampa Field Office), David Walker – Special Agent in Charge from the Federal Bureau of Investigation Tampa Field Office, and Mark Brutnell, Special Agent in Charge from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center.
According to court documents, video footage of the scene and witness testimony showed a blue Nissan Altima approaching the duplexes while several people were seated outside playing cards. “Several suspects occupying the Nissan began discharging firearms toward the individuals at the complex,” read the court record, then the Nissan fled north on Iowa Avenue.
Crime Scene technicians found 9-millimeter, .40 caliber, and 5.56 millimeter spent shell casings from the crime scene, all of which were sent to the ATF’s Forensic Science Laboratory in Washington, D.C. for DNA analysis.
Additionally, Chief Taylor said LPD seized more than 10 firearms related to the shooting.
All the victims survived. Two of the victims are still in the hospital, in critical condition, one at Lakeland Regional Medical, the other at Tampa General.
Taylor said over 50 warrants had been served, with thousands of pieces of evidence processed.
“We have flown evidence all over the country to be processed,” he said.
The day after the mass shooting, Jan. 31, the car suspected to be involved was seized at Baird Avenue after a citizen saw a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle seen in various media outlet posts.
An anonymous tip to the LPD also said the vehicle had been dumped at 3215 Baird Avenue and that Booker Green was allegedly seen cleaning out the vehicle. Forensic evidence was found inside the vehicle when the LPD seized it, and on Feb. 1, police arrested 26-year-old Booker Green for tampering with evidence, charging him with a felony. Green was tasked with getting rid of the vehicle, Taylor said.
According to reports, on Feb. 2, a witness told a Lakeland detective that Hanson had spoken of his plans to go to Winter Haven to get a gun from a person named Alex Greene and the witness thought it might have been the firearm used in the shooting. The witness said Hanson referred to it as an “SRT,” possibly referring to a device put on pistols to convert them to fully automatic, according to reports.
On Feb. 6, the LPD and other law enforcement partners located Alex Greene, 21, in Eagle Lake, Winter Haven. “Our information is that he provided the weapons and modified the weapons that were used in the shooting,” Taylor said. In a press conference held Feb. 6, Taylor said the LPD was just wanting to interview Greene, but instead Greene fled from Eagle Lake, down Highway 17, and ended up being shot and killed by a Lakeland Police officer after Greene fled and successfully carjacked an elderly woman who was by her car outside Andrea’s Restaurant in Winter Haven.
On Feb. 7 and on Feb. 9, two Lakeland men were indicted by a Federal Grand Jury, according to the United States Attorney indictment, which notes that 32-year=-old Nicholas Quinton Hanson of Lakeland was charged with attempted burglary of a dwelling, grand theft, burglary of a structure, grand theft, retaliation against a victim or witness, and a felon in possession of ammunition; also charged was Marcus Dewonn Mobley Jr., 22, of Lakeland, for carrying a concealed firearm and ammunition. The firearm was an SCCY 9-millimeter handgun, a round of .40 caliber ammunition, and 3 rounds of 9-millimeter ammunition.
Another individual was arrested on Feb. 9, Taylor said, and that was a 15-year-old juvenile male.
“We feel like he was also involved in the shooting. We feel like he was in the vehicle at the time. We feel fairly confident that he was also one that was in the vehicle. I will tell you that we have everyone identified that was in the vehicle at the time. We feel like there was certainly a possibility of as many as five people in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. The victims ranged from the ages of 22 to 39. The 22-year-old remains hospitalized, and the 29-year-old remains hospitalized. Everyone else has been released.”
Taylor said there were two people, persons of interest, that police would like to interview – one is Brent Johnson III, 19 and the other is Marquez Green, 28. Taylor said they believe one is staying in Bartow and the other, possibly in Lakeland.
Hanson and Mobley each face 15 years in Federal prison if convicted.
Sheriff Grady Judd said that following the mass shooting, every law enforcement agency that serves Polk County, including State and Federal agencies, is on board with the task force and United States Attorney Roger Handberg pledged his office’s help with prosecuting any cases that are related to violent crime.