top story
Two perish in mid-air plane collision, PCSO reports
- By Kathy Leigh Berkowitz kberkowitz@d-r.media
-
-
During a 7:23 p.m. update from the Polk County Sheriff's Office regarding the two planes that collided mid-air over Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven this afternoon, PCSO investigators say they have confirmed the two planes positively identified in the crash as a Piper J-3 Cub sea plane operated by Jack Brown's Seaplane Base in Winter Haven, and the second plane, a Cherokee Piper 161 fixed wing plane operated by Sunrise Aviation (Ormond Beach) on behalf of Polk State College.
Investigators have not yet positively identified who was on the planes. Once positive identification has been made and next of kin notification has been made, the PCSO says they will release the identities. At this point in the search and rescue operation, two deceased bodies have been located, the PCSO reports.
In a press conference earlier this evening, Polk County Sheriff's Office Chief Steve Lester said the two airplanes collided mid-air and one plane is about 21 feet below the water's surface. The NTSB and FAA will take over the investigation once they arrive. Winter Haven Police and Winter Haven Fire responded to Lake Hartridge following a 911 call. Assistance was also being given by the Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Fire Rescue.
Recommended for you
Trending Articles
Articles
- Auburndale man killed while trying to cross I-4
- Update: One killed in Poinciana triple shooting, two injured
- Auburndale High School Cheerleaders honored with parade
- Lake Wales man, ejected, killed in high speed crash
- Spring training will bring Wanderers Canadian soccer club to Lake Myrtle Sports Park
- PCSO investigates fatal motorcycle crash in Lake Hamilton
- Winter Haven opens new corner downtown market
- Kissimmee woman killed in crash on U.S. 27
- Two planes collide, authorities searching for occupants
- National Public Safety Innovation Academy launched