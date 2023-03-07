On Tuesday, March 7, Winter Haven Police and Winter Haven Fire have responded to Lake Hartridge where two small planes have collided, the city of Winter Haven reports. Assistance is also being given by the Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Fire Rescue. At this time the water is being searched and there is also an air search being conducted. The city is asking media not to launch aircraft to the area due to the search.
Two planes collide, authorities searching for occupants
- Staff Report
