During a few recent Florida Department of Transportation community stakeholder meetings at the Winter Haven Garden Center, staff presented a proposal to build a roundabout at the intersection of Cypress Gardens Boulevard and Overlook Drive not far from Florida Legoland Resort.
FDOT staff are also considering a roundabout on Lucerne Park Road at Old Lucerne Park Road, not far from the intersection at U.S. Highway 27 according to city of Winter Haven staff.
Winter Haven City Commissioner Brian Yates asked city staff if the city has any say in the matter or whether FDOT staff decide what to build on state roads. Winter Haven City Manager Mike Herr said if the City Commission opposed either roundabout, FDOT staff would likely take that into consideration.
Currently traffic can get quite congested on Cypress Gardens Boulevard, especially during the winter when the snowbirds arrive. Roundabouts tend to slow drivers down but keep them moving instead of stopping. FDOT staff are also actively investing time and resources on the intersections at First Street and at U.S. Highway 17.
“They (roundabouts) do cut down on accidents that is for sure,” Mayor Brad Dantzler said.
None of the commissioners expressed any opposition to either roundabout.