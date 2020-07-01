To say there was a big surprise waiting for Dawson Davis in the program he received on June 22 would be an understatement.
After Davis looked through the program once, William Bullock — Lake Region High School’s athletic director, who also coached Davis on the baseball and wrestling team — told Davis to look specifically at the Hall of Fame section.
There, Davis saw that he had been inducted into Lake Region’s Baseball and Wrestling Hall of Fame — a feat that has never been accomplished in the school’s history.
“It was more like, I was shocked,” Davis said. “To represent Lake Region in that manner is a huge deal to me. I always strived to be the best teammate and if anyone needs anything I'm there for them. It shows I did something right in my high school career.”
As a wrestler, Davis was the captain of the team and also became the first wrestler at Lake Region to make regionals since 2013. He was also a two-time wrestler of the year at Lake Region and went 25-10 in his senior year.
On the baseball field, Davis was his team’s defensive player of the year, most valuable player on offense and most improved player.
Davis also became the first athlete at Lake Region to receive the Roger White Scholarship. White was an announcer for sporting events at Lake Region before he died earlier this year.
“To be the first recipient of that type of award — being a legend at the school like Mr. White — is a big deal to me,” Davis said. “I'm kind of speechless.”
Now, Davis is set to attend Piedmont International University in North Carolina. There, Davis will play baseball and plans to join the wrestling team if the school eventually adds one to the athletic department. Davis will leave for Piedmont on Aug. 13.
“I am excited, I'm also kinda upset about it, because I’m going to miss the school, Coach Bullock (and) the wrestling coach, Coach Wells,” Davis said. “Fortunately, I’m passing it on to our next heavyweight, Xavier Velazquez, who should be a state qualifier. I’m excited to turn a new leaf over and bring the Lake Region legacy and mentality to North Carolina.”