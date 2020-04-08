WINTER HAVEN – In May, Pastor Bobby Williams and his community of supporters will celebrate the two-year anniversary of The Freedom Church in Eloise.
During that time, the list of accomplishments for Williams and his church has continued to grow.
On March 26, the area surrounding the church was a beehive of activity.
A tractor-trailer’s worth of fresh fruits and vegetables were being unloaded as a dozen or so neighborhood residents were also removing a tree from land Williams purchased across the street — where he intends to build a new church.
There are plans to transform the old church building into more warehouse space, to accommodate the growing ministry, and Williams says he is also in the market to purchase more warehouse space, as the church became a Midwest Food Bank satellite food bank in January.
On March 22, Jane Waters, the project manager for the Haines City Community Redevelopment Agency, asked Williams to set up shop for the day in Haines City. Volunteers handed out hundreds of bags of food, drawing such a large crowd that Haines City Mayor Morris West stopped by to find out what was going on.
“Testimony after testimony today, miracle after miracle,” Williams posted online afterward. “The word for today was WOW!!!! Other churches and ministries who weren’t involved showed up and wanted to participate.”
In early 2018, the pastor of the previous church located at 108 First Street was arrested. Later in 2018, Waters asked Williams to start a new church at 108 First Street.
Williams said initially he had no desire to have a pulpit of his own, but explained that God told him to use the space to work with Eloise residents struggling with drugs, depression and a lack of hope.
It was a homecoming of sorts, as Williams grew up in Eloise. As a young adult, he says he struggled with demons of his own, but explained that “God touched him” in 2009, after which point he became involved in area ministries.
Using profits from his business, Williams rented the church, began holding services and hosting a community meal on Friday nights. His team also set up an emergency food pantry for nearby residents.
Since then, the neighborhood began to change — and there are numbers to demonstrate the change.
According to statistics compiled with help from Polk County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Carrie Horstman and others, calls for service in Eloise dropped from 2,081 calls in 2018 to 1,678 calls in 2019.
PCSO crime reports in the area decreased from 118 in 2018 to 45 in 2019.
Dating back to January of 2019, there have been no more than six PCSO reports per month written from cases generated in Eloise. In August of 2019, only one PCSO report came out of Eloise.
The Freedom Church has impacted the neighborhood in other ways, as well.
Williams established a relationship with Midwest Food Bank of Fort Myers and used his own tractor-trailer and volunteers to begin transporting food to Winter Haven. When Hurricane Michael hit the panhandle in late 2018, Williams and volunteers made multiple trips, bringing generators, food, water and other supplies.
That Christmas, he and Winter Haven organizer Melanie Brown led a toy drive for every child in Eloise.
Last year, Williams said volunteers made multiple trips out of state to help Americans who survived tornadoes and that the church distributed around $4 million dollars worth of goods overall.
The Freedom Church and The Freedom Tour now work with around 30 other ministries in and around Polk County to distribute emergency food. Next year, Williams said he and his supporters are on pace to triple the amount of goods they distribute.
Previously, a few dozen people would attend the church’s community meals on Friday nights. Now, hundreds will attend and some will arrive hours in advance. Each person is given a to-go plate and a bag of groceries.
“Cuco” is a 31-year-old homeless resident who comes to the church daily to volunteer. He said members of the church made him realize his life had value.
Another resident, who goes by “Shannon,” said he got drunk and had a serious crash one night and woke up in the hospital a few days later. When able, Shannon started doing court ordered service hours at The Freedom Church — and still hasn’t left.
“I've been here ever since,” Shannon said. “Bobby teaches the positive, helps people understand the good in them.”
—
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.