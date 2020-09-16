LAKE WALES – Extra land has been purchased, the designs are all complete and now it's time for contractors to start work on a $57 million upgrade to the bridge that crosses U.S.27 at State Road 60.
According to a recent Florida Department of Transportation webinar, engineers are not preparing for any lengthy detours.
During construction over the next five years, most detours will be associated with “single night” operations. The intersection of Central Avenue and US27 may be detoured more than other intersections associated with the project.
A new six-lane bridge will be built to the north of the existing bridge over U.S. 27 before the old bridge is torn down. Rather than the existing cloverleaf-type exit ramps, the new intersection will be more like the intersection of U.S. 98 and Interstate 4 in Lakeland.
The project is scheduled to be complete in early 2025.
Phase two of the expansion of Dundee Road is also starting this month.
Phase one of the expansion project began in 2018 and is nearly finished – widening Dundee Road to three lanes from two into the downtown area. Dundee Road will be widened from two lanes to four from Buckeye Loop Road to U.S. 27.
Phase two construction costs $3 million and is expected to be complete in late 2022.