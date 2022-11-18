During a Veteran's Day ceremony in Auburndale on Nov. 11, Auburndale High School ROTC cadets posted the colors (displayed the flag) of the relatively new U.S. Space Force flag.
They then stood at attention while the relatively new USSF song was played locally, probably for the first time.
Every military branch has its own fight song. On Sept. 20 of this year, the official song for the U.S. Space Force, titled Semper Supra, was unveiled for the first time during a military conference in Maryland.
The USSF was established in 2019 by then President Donald Trump, the first new military branch in 73 years.
“Semper Supra was named after the USSF motto, which is Latin for Always Above,” according to USSF staff members. “It was created to capture the esprit de corps of both current and future Guardians and intends to bring together service members by giving them a sense of pride.”
The song goes:
We're the mighty watchful eye,
Guardians beyond the blue,
The invisible front line,
Warfighters brave and true.
Boldly reaching into space,
There's no limit to our sky.
Standing guard both night and day,
We're the Space Force from on high.
After the USSF new colors were posted and the new official song played, on Veteran's Day a new USSF monument was also unveiled in Auburndale Veteran's Memorial.