Bartow resident Jordan Jerome Corbett should have a building named in his honor at Union Academy Magnet School sometime in the near future.
Members of the Polk County Public Schools board appeared to approve the plan recently.
"It is truly a blessing to be recognized in such fashion,” Corbett said. “I graduated from Union Academy High School, began my teaching career there, and now to have the Union Academy Magnet School name its media center in my honor is phenomenal."
Students at Summerlin Academy recently had an essay contest about what Corbett's life of service meant to said student. He was described as a “99-year-old hometown hero” by the winning student.
Corbett was trained as an Army paratrooper during World War II. He and other African-Americans assigned to the 555th Parachute Infantry Brigade were known as “smokejumpers” due to the nature of the military work they did at the time.
After the war, Corbett taught math and coached track, taking students to the state championships a few times. Corbett is a founding board member of MidFlorida Credit Union.
“Dating back to World War II, Mr. Jordan J Corbett has distinguished himself as being a sterling example of perseverance, dedication and for having an unwavering commitment to demonstrating the importance of decency, respect for his fellow man, hard work, and an enduring commitment to excellence in all aspects of his life,” according to a letter recommending a building be named after him.
PCPS board member Sarah Fortney presented the idea to her fellow board members.
“It's very humbling to be around him,” Fortney said, saying she would like to see an entire school named after him.
The Sun interviewed Corbett in 2018.
The Triple Nickel was the first military unit to train African Americans to be paratroopers. Because of segregation they did not get to fight in combat, but the unit played a vital role in integrating the U.S. Army after World War II.
Japanese military leaders sent balloons over the Pacific that set forest fires in the Pacific Northwest of the United States during the war. “Smokejumpers” like Corbett jumped out of planes armed with shovels and other tools to put out remote forest fires stateside during the war.
Some of the Triple Nickel who stayed in the U.S. Army after the war were integrated into the 82nd Airborne Division as the 3rd Battalion of the 505th Infantry. This paved the way for African American soldiers to become part of the prestigious airborne division for the first time, Corbett said.
“I had never been in a plane before,” Corbett said in 2018. “That first jump, the prop blast opened that
chute and some say you see stars when you get hit. I saw confetti. It shook me so hard that first
jump but every other jump was perfect. That was a good lesson.”
Often Corbett would land within feet of a forest fire and he’d start digging fire lines with shovels. Other times he and others would have to march long distances to reach a fire. Members of the Triple Nickle completed more than 1,100 individual jumps, fighting 32 fires, and helping to supplement the overwhelmed federal forest rangers at the time, Corbett said.
Corbett recalled flying with guys nicknamed “Texas Red” and “Black Daddy.”
When the war ended, Corbett decided to go home and to go back to school. He did not want to work in the phosphate mines around Mulberry, so he finished his bachelor’s degree in North Carolina and then returned home to Polk County to begin a 30-year career teaching at Union Academy in Bartow where he went to high school as a child.
“When I came home, I didn’t talk about it much,” Corbett said. “I didn’t think I’d done much. The
82nd (Airborne Division) fought in the Battle of the Bulge but they didn’t let blacks go.”
His son Jerome said his father kept Operation Fire Fly secret for around 35 years. Jerome said sometime around 1980 he read an article in the former St. Petersburg Times about the Triple Nickel and confronted his father about whether he was a member of the unit. Father and son both said it was not until then that they started researching history and realized the unit had been looking for Corbett for years but had the wrong contact information.
“I knew he was a sergeant in World War II but that was about it,” Jerome said of his father. “He kept it low key for 35 years, no fanfare, I didn’t know. So we encouraged him to open up and we found out about the reunions.”
In 2018, Corbett said the first reunion he attended in 2000 had around 600 people. The last one he attended had around 100, and that of the 400 or so original members of the unit, only two were still living, with Corbett being one.
In addition to teaching, Corbett also served 12 years on the Polk County School Board. His son, Jerome, was a longtime administrator for the school board.
“My father inspired me to join the family business of education,”Jerome said.