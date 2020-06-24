WINTER HAVEN – City employees raised nearly $80,000 for the United Way of Central Florida over the past year.
For their workforce campaign generosity, they were collectively awarded the 2019 Summit Award for a large business of the year on June 19.
Over fiscal year 2019-20. the United Way of Central Florida raised more than $11 million. Publix shoppers and staff raised more than $5 million last year. The second highest fundraising effort came from Geico employees, who raised $626,936.
Mosaic employees raised $431,011, Watson Clinic staff and City of Lakeland employees each raised around $156,000 and Polk County Public Schools staff raised around $80,000.
The Spirit of Central Florida was awarded to the GiveWell Community Foundation. The Foundation partnered with UWCF to create the United Community Relief Fund. That fund has collected $310,000 for local nonprofits to provide relief throughout Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties.
The Citizen of the Year was awarded to City of Lakeland employee Angel Davis for all of her volunteer work.
The UWCF Philanthropist of the Year was awarded to the George Jenkins Foundation for its initiatives to end hunger and provide childcare for first responders.
Kim Elmhorst of Lakeland was awarded the George W. Jenkins Volunteer of the Year for her board work.
Doug McPherson of Citizens Bank and Trust was awarded the Employee Coordinator of the Year. More than 80 percent of the bank employees donated, with an average gift of $488.
Along with the City of Winter Haven, the Central Florida Development Council was awarded the 2019 Summit Award for a small business and the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners got the Summit Award for a medium business.