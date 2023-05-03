A mother and her three children in Lake Wales were murdered Tuesday morning, and Lake Wales Police have an arrest warrant for Al Joseph Stenson, 38, of Lake Wales, on four counts of 1st degree murder, according to a LWPD media release issued Wednesday morning.
Police have located Stenson and are actively working to take him into custody, the LWPD reports.
According to information so far in the investigation, detectives determined Stenson shot the victims in an apartment, then fled immediately thereafter at approximately 5 a.m. In the media release issued Wednesday morning, it was noted that it was not until 8:51 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2 that law enforcement was notified when the victims were discovered by family members.
Police say that the motive for the murders is unknown as of yet, however do add that the victims and the suspect knew each other. The names of the victims are not being released at this time due to Marsy's Law, which protects the names of victims of crime.
Additional updates will be provided as they become available, noted Deputy Chief of Police David Black in the release. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family," he said.
In the previous media release issued just hours after the discovery of the victims, it was noted that officers responded to Dawnlight Drive in Sunrise Apartments regarding a medical call.
When officers arrived, they found the mother and her three children - two of which are adults, and one is a juvenile - dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Officers believe he may have lived at the apartment and could have been injured as well.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Ricky Hartwell with the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223. Or, if you would like to stay anonymous and be eligible for a CASH REWARD through Heartland Crime Stoppers:
- Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)
- From your cell phone, dial **TIPS
- Visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”
- Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.