A mother and her three children in Lake Wales were murdered Tuesday morning, and the man accused of killing them, Al Joseph Stenson, 38, of Lake Wales, is dead after an hours long standoff with Sanford Police Department and Seminole County Sheriff's Office at Slumberland Motel in Sanford, Florida, reported the Lake Wales Police in a media update this morning.
The LWPD detectives worked with Sanford Police Department and Seminole County Sheriff’s Office as Al Joseph Stenson fled to the Slumberland Motel in Sanford, according to the media release.
The LWPD reports that Stenson made statements that he would kill himself or force law enforcement to kill him.
"After hours long standoff involving crisis negotiation and SWAT, interactions ended in an officer involved shooting. Stenson was pronounced deceased at the scene," noted the release.
The case remains an active investigation and is ongoing. Law enforcement requests anyone with information regarding this case (as it relates to Lake Wales) to contact Detective Ricky Hartwell at 863-678-4223.
In an early morning release, LWPD had announced an arrest warrant for Stenson, 38, of Lake Wales, on four counts of 1st degree murder.
Detectives reported that Stenson shot the victims in an apartment, then fled immediately thereafter at approximately 5 a.m. The LWPD said it was not until 8:51 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2 that law enforcement was notified when the victims were discovered by family members.
Officers initially responded to Dawnlight Drive in Sunrise Park Apartments regarding a medical call.
When officers arrived, they found the mother and her three children - two of which are adults, and one is a juvenile - dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Early in the investigation, officers said they believed Stenson may have lived at the apartment and possibly may have been injured as well.
Police say that the motive for the murders is unknown, however do add
that the victims and the suspect knew each other. The names of the victims are not being released at this time due to Marsy's Law, which protects the names of victims of crime.
Additional updates will be provided as they become available, noted Deputy Chief of Police David Black in the release. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family," he said.