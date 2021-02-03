More than six months after a malfunction at Winter Haven Hospital caused hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel to spill into Lake Martha, contractors are still cleaning up the mess.
City of Winter Haven Natural Resources Manager Dustin Everitt gave the Winter Haven Lakes Advisory Committee an update on the spill Jan. 28.
At around midnight on Sunday, July 12, 2020, a float valve on a 11,000 gallon diesel fuel tank for an emergency generator at the hospital malfunctioned, causing an unknown amount of fuel to spill into Lake Martha behind the hospital.
“By Monday morning we were getting phone calls about ducks swimming in red liquid,” Everitt said.
Winter Haven Hospital staff reported the accident to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection on July 26. That report stated approximately 400 gallons of diesel overflowed from a tank and spilled into the lake. The report stated 311 gallons of diesel fuel had been recovered already.
Initially, booms were used to collect fuel floating on the lake. Crews have since started sucking sand from the shoreline, cleaning the oil from the sand and pumping the sand back where it was found.
Everitt said the Lake Martha Boat Ramp should be open in four to six weeks when the cleanup process is finished.
“The residents on that lake have been very patient,” Everitt said.