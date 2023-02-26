The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a triple shooting that occurred around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 23, on Sawfish Drive in Poinciana, that resulted in the death of the adult male suspect, and critical injuries to two victims, an adult male and adult female, according to a PCSO media release issued over the weekend.
That afternoon, PCSO received a 911 call from a home on Sawfish Drive, regarding a shooting and a vehicle crash.
Deputies arrived and located Victim 1, who had been shot multiple times, including in the face. He was standing in the street seeking assistance after crashing his Nissan Altima into the yard across the street. Victim 1 is a 30-year-old male and is currently in critical condition and considered unstable at a local hospital. Deputies located Victim 2 still sitting in the Nissan, a 19-year-old female who was shot in the face. She’s also in critical condition and in stable condition at a local hospital, according to reports.
These two victims had been sitting in the Nissan parked the driveway of a home on Sawfish Drive when an altercation ensued between the suspect, Derek “Ice” Bacote, 34, and other victims. Bacote came to the home to confront Victim 3, whom he had called earlier and requested to meet so they could “fight” regarding a girlfriend in common, according to reports.
The PCSO said that when Bacote arrived at the scene, he walked up to the house and was greeted in the driveway by Victim 1. When Victim 3 approached Bacote to greet him, Bacote allegedly punched him. As the altercation escalated, the PCSO reports that Bacote pointed a handgun at Victims 3 and 4, and shots were fired at Bacote by Victim 5 from the area of the garage.
Victim 4, who lives in the home, retreated inside to be with his children (ages 3, 4, 9, and 12 years old). For unknown reasons, Bacote then turned towards the Nissan and fired multiple rounds into the car. Victim 1 drove away slowly, crashed into the mailbox of the house next door, crossed the street, then went through a fence across the street, and came to a stop in the yard.
Deputies found Bacote deceased in the front yard of the Sawfish Drive home. Victims 3 and 5 fled the scene, while Victim 4 (the resident of the home) remained and cooperated with the investigation.
Victim 4 told deputies that he witnessed the altercation between Victim 3 and Bacote in the driveway, and that Bacote also pointed the gun at him. He did not see the shooting itself – he ran inside to protect his kids. He heard multiple rounds being fired after he retreated into the house.
The investigation is ongoing.