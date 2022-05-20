The first batch of surveys distributed online and collected in person from residents near the Winter Haven Recreational and Cultural Center have been evaluated, and according to Deputy City Manager T. Michael Stavres, “all but one” of those who responded collectively agree that leveling the old center and building a brand-new complex with a double gymnasium would be in the best interest of the community.
City Manager Mike Herr is set to give an update at Monday’s city commission meeting, to be held at City Hall in Winter Haven, located at the John Fuller Auditorium at 451 3rd Street NW at 6 p.m.
In addition to the project update, the city will consider a land lease agreement between the School Board of Polk County and the city of Winter Haven which will allow the opening of a temporary aviation academy at the Winter Haven Regional Airport. Hanson Professional Services Inc. is requesting permission to design, construct, apply for permits and begin the work, which commissioners will hear during the consent agenda.
Commissioners are expected to appoint one new candidate on the Winter Haven Airport Advisory Committee.
First readings will be held for a number of proposed items:
A single resident is requesting to split a parcel located at 823 17th Terrace that was annexed into he city on Feb. 28, 2022 so they can build a single family home on the new parcel.
Commissioners will consider whether to separate mini-warehouses and personal storage units as two separate uses so that they can be allowed in the commercial-highway zone. Currently, they are permitted under heavy commercial and industrial zoning.
Additionally, commissioners will examine the possibility of allowing storage unit companies to build up into multi-level personal storage facilities in an effort to keep up with the flow of people moving into the city.
According to a fact sheet in Monday’s agenda from City Planner Sean Byers, this is an effort to “achieve a more compact footprint, multi-story personal storage facilities located on smaller parcels are becoming common.”
Commissioners will also hear the first reading of the proposed expansion of the Peace Creek Community Development District.
Under new business is the discussion of city and Polk County School District funding for the Denison Stadium Project.
Kathy Leigh Berkowitz can be reached at kathyleighberkowitz@yahoo.com or at 863-605-6535.