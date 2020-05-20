The City of Winter Haven’s Proposed City Recreation Facility Opening Phasing Plan entered its second phase on Saturday, May 15. Many families used the playground at Trailhead Park, waiting for the upgraded Splash Pad to open.
Minutes after city staff turned on the water valves, kids were already getting wet and having fun.
While the Splash Pad was shut down, the city commission authorized investing around $70,000 to install bright blue foam-rubber tiles, manufactured by Life Floor at the facility. Several parents explained that, prior to the upgrade, children would return home with scuffed knees and other minor injuries because the surface previously was painted concrete.
—
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.