Florida Department of Transportation staff will be using technology to improve traffic congestion along the Interstate 4 corridor in between Tampa and Orlando over the next few years.
According to Winter Haven Deputy City Manager T. Michael Stavres, FDOT staff began planning on using technology to alleviate traffic following a January 2008 crash on Interstate 4 involving around 70 cars, killing four people, as a result of fog and smoke from a brush fire reducing visibility on the interstate in Polk County.
The crash diverted thousands of cars through Winter Haven.
“That was the catalyst for the FRAME system,” Stavres said.
Florida's Regional Advanced Mobility Elements or FRAME, is described as a regional, intercity integrated corridor management project running from the Central Business District in Tampa to the southwest side of Orlando at the Florida Turnpike. Residents and visitors in Polk, Hillsborough, Osceola and Orange will benefit from the technology, covering 77 miles of Interstate 4, 122 miles of other limited-access routes, and signalized arterial roadways with 491 traffic signal systems.
Generally, the FRAME system will use technology to connect traffic signals with modern vehicle navigation instruments and electronic signage. For example, the infrastructure will be used to divert traffic away from major accidents and other problems causing congestion, including increasing how long a green light lasts to deal with real time traffic and turning lights green to help emergency vehicles get through intersections.
On June 13, the Winter Haven City Commission was expected to approve Resolution 2022-22, an agreement between the city and FDOT to maintain future traffic infrastructure that will be built at 15 intersections along U.S. Highway 17 in between Havendale Boulevard and Cypress Gardens Boulevard.
Construction on the project will start in spring 2022 starting in the Orlando area and end approximately in fiscal year 2025.
According to the resolution, FDOT would pay for the infrastructure and the city would be responsible for the costs of repair and maintaining the infrastructure.
According to FDOT staff, Orlando received 75 million annual visitors in 2018 and is America’s most visited destination. More than 150,700 vehicles travel on Interstate 4 daily and between 2016 and 2018, there were 45 fatal crashes, 2,081 injury crashes and 7,419 total crashes. The average I-4 closure is four hours.
In Polk County the project would involve 30 miles of Interstate 4, 24 miles of Polk Parkway and 100 miles of arterial roads including: US17, U.S. Highway 27, U.S. Highway 92, U.S. Highway 98, State Road 60, State Road 559, State Road 546, State Road 33 and Berkley Road, Pace Road, Socrum Loop Road, Griffin Road, Kathleen Road and Fred C Jones Boulevard.
For more information, check out https://www.fdot.gov/traffic/teo-divisions.shtm/cav-ml-stamp/cv/maplocations/interstate-4-frame