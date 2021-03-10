The federal government set up a satellite COVID-19 vaccination distribution site at Lake Maude Recreation Park in Winter Haven last week.
The site opened March 4 and was scheduled to move to another location on March 9. On Saturday, March 6 — when this photo was taken — traffic was backed up at least a mile,
The traffic limited access to the Polk State College Winter Haven campus. Those who live or work in the area should plan for similar traffic congestion for another week beginning March 24, when drive-up patients return for their second vaccination shot. The site was designed to handle around 500 vaccinations per day.
Satellite FEMA sites rotate on a weekly basis, according to a press release. The operation took place in Winter Haven, but was run by FEMA.