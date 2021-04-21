Members and guests of the Woman's Club of Winter Haven met March 4 for fellowship and to donate items to The Mission of Winter Haven.
For a handful of members who were recently vaccinated, it was the first time in quite some time that they were able to attend.
“It was wonderful to see Peggy, Linda and Jean out of quarantine and happily vaccinated,” said Jane McGinnis, the club’s president.
Pictured, in back from left, are Lillie, Jean, Pam, Cheryl, Linda, Peggy and Pat.
Seated in the front row are Erin and Delores.
Thirteen members made it to the meeting that took place March 4.