Every year when Polk County residents register to get married around Valentine's Day, each is given an opportunity to get married on the steps of the old courthouse in Bartow.
At noon on Feb. 14, nine couples got married on the north steps of the Polk County History Center.
Polk County Clerk of Courts Stacy Butterfield and her staff organized the ninth annual group wedding ceremony.
Polk County Board of County Commissioners Chair Martha Santiago welcomed the participants.
A poem was read by 10th Judicial Circuit Judge Mary Catherine Green before the vow exchange.
Citizen’s Bank & Trust staff sponsored the annual event.
“Planning a wedding can be a stressful thing for couples, and the past few years have hindered many couples’ wedding plans,” Butterfield said. “This Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate love without the stress or expense of planning a wedding. All the couples have to do is show up and get
married. We handle the paperwork and the planning, and they are free to enjoy their special day together.”
Feel free to reach out if you'd like copies of wedding photos. ( cbaker@d-r.media )