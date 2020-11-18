HAINES CITY — Two veterans were invited to speak during a Veteran's Day celebration at the Haines City Library Nov. 11.
Arnulfo Gomez, a pastor for Rooted Outreach Ministries, helped start the event with an emotional invocation. Gomez served in the Army National Guard for eight years and says he was considering retiring on Sept. 11, 2001. Instead, he re-enlisted and, in December of 2004, his reserve unit was deployed to Iraq.
“You could hear a pin fall,” Gomez said, describing the moment he learned his unit had been activated into combat. “We were just looking at each other. We never expected that, but we did sign up for that.”
Now retired, Gomez has continued to serve, doing so as a pastor whose work focuses on feeding the community and sharing his story. Gomez and Pastor Bobby Williams, of the Freedom Church in Eloise, are working to distribute food not only in the Four Corners area but across Polk County.
Gomez said any church willing to help him feed the community can look him up online.
The keynote speech at the Haines City event was given by U.S. Air Force Col. (Ret.) Gary Clark, who also shared his story. Clark was commissioned into service in 1967 and he served in multiple roles before retiring in 1993, since which time he has served his community in other ways.
Clark worked for the City of Lakeland for 14 years and has since started working at CPS Investments as a financial advisor. The colonel is now chair of the Polk County Veterans Council and several other boards in the community. Clark’s volunteer work specializes in connecting veterans in need with veterans willing to help.
Fresh off his re-election to the United States House of Representatives, Congressman Darren Soto was in attendance at the Haines City event and thanked the veterans present for their service.
The Haines City Police Department Color Guard conducted a 21-gun salute in honor of soldiers who never made it home. Kim Lenaway played “Taps” and local artists painted “Got Your Six” murals for the event. Food and fellowship followed the ceremony and speakers.