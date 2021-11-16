Two World War II veterans were among the 20 or so who were honored at Lake Howard Heights retirement community in Winter Haven on Veteran's Day.
The two World War II veterans honored were resident James “Jim” Cross and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4289 of Winter Haven Color Guard member Danny Vega.
Nineteen other Lake Howard Heights residents who served their country in the armed forces were also honored.
Winter Haven Mayor Brad Dantzler, Mayor Pro Tem Nathaniel Birdsong, City Commissioners Brian Yates and Tracy Mercer and Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz were honored guests.
Dantzler said he has attended the event for roughly the past eight years.
“It is such a pleasure to be here and to help honor the veterans and our fallen heroes,” Dantzler said.
Members of VFW Post 4289 of Winter Haven posted the colors. The pledge of allegiance was led by Coast Guard veteran Mark Balleu. Navy veteran Paul Royal asked God to bless all veterans with a feeling of generational gratitude during prayer.
Navy veteran George Seagreaves spoke about the meaning of Veteran's Day and the story of the poppy. Seagreaves was the commander of an American Legion post in Ohio for 28 years.