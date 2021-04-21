Around a hundred veterans, along with some friends and family, participated in an American Legion Riders motorcycle and Jeep “Poker Run” to benefit the Polk County Homeless Coalition April 17.
Veterans in Jeeps and motorcycles started at Bartow American Legion Post 3 and stopped at Mulberry Post 72, Lakeland Post 4, Haines City Post 34 and Winter Haven Post 8 before finishing the day with music and fellowship back in Bartow.
The veterans collectively raised $4,000 for the homeless coalition and had fun at the same time. Sons of the American Legion District 7 hosted the event.
Bartow resident Denise Wiseman is in charge of the American Legion Riders in the district.
“I'd like to thank all that participated and the behind the scenes people at each stop that help with the event,” Wiseman said.