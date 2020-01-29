POLK COUNTY – When a veteran struggling with a service-related mental health diagnosis is arrested in Polk County, that veteran may be referred to a “Veterans' Docket” — a court-supervised treatment program for veterans whose service experience may have contributed to criminal charges.
Court staff and other Polk County Veterans' Docket Program organizers say they need more veterans to volunteer as mentors to help provide another layer of support for veterans trying to resolve their criminal charges.
An orientation for another round of volunteer mentors was held at the Polk County Courthouse in Bartow Friday, Jan. 24.
More than 60 veterans have successfully completed the program since it was established five years ago and around 20 veterans are currently active in the program.
With the volume of veterans who have volunteered as mentors to date, each mentor may be assigned to work with two veterans. Staff hope that if more veterans volunteered as mentors, it would allow the court to approve more veterans to be admitted into the program and allow mentors to be more focused on those whom they are mentoring.
Those interested in volunteering are required to attend a program orientation, complete a formal application, pass a background check and attend court hearings held on Wednesday mornings from around 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
In addition to standing with a veteran before a judge in court, volunteer mentors are asked to maintain contact with their “battle buddy” outside of court, through phone calls and text messages as needed, and most existing mentors usually have a cup of coffee with their mentee after court for further support.
According to orientation documentation, around 2.4 million military personnel have been deployed to Iraq or Afghanistan, sometimes both. Over the past few years, judges in the Tenth Judicial Circuit have observed an increase in veterans diagnosed with PTSD getting arrested on charges such as domestic violence, driving while intoxicated and other charges.
Mentors are expected to commit around a year communicating with the veteran they are counseling, consisting of around four to six hours per month. Mentors are not expected to provide any legal advice or social work-like referrals. Each veteran going through the system will already have a lawyer and a case manager assigned.
Mentors are sought strictly for an extra layer of support.
After serving on the USS Forrestal during Operation Desert Storm, Lakeland resident John Quirk III was discharged in 1993 and, by his own account, “started making bad choices” with drugs. Years after successfully completing an early version of what is now the Veterans' Docket, he volunteered as a mentor to other veterans struggling with criminal charges.
Last May, Quirk thanked the judges and court staff who helped turn his life around during the 20th Annual Polk County Problem Solving Court Graduation Ceremony.
US Marines Sgt. (Ret.) Amilee Stuckey lives and practices law in Lake Wales, and in her spare time, volunteers as a Veterans' Docket mentor.
“Sometimes veterans bring their experiences home with them, and they can get caught up in the system due to their attempts to cope alone,” Stuckey said. “We mentors in the Veterans Court are here because we get it, we understand the unique veterans' community. We volunteer to help veterans navigate the system, offer encouragement along the way to a great outcome on the other side so these American heroes can learn how to resume life back home and be successful.”
Those interested in volunteering as a mentor are encouraged to contact USAF Col. (Ret.) and Polk County Veterans Council Chair Gary Clark at geclark45@gmail.com.