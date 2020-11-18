LAKE WALES — Staff with Dyer Chevrolet Lake Wales, members of Lake Wales American Legion Post 71 and All Veterans Center volunteers hosted a Veteran's Day Lunch at Dyer Chevrolet Lake Wales on Nov. 11.
The event featured a handful of speakers. Lake Wales Mayor Eugene Fultz spoke about his experience as a retired first sergeant. U.S. Marine and Lake Wales area resident Kathryn “Kat” Gates-Skipper spoke about her experience being inducted into the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame. World War II veterans Julien McCall and Bob Callahan also spoke during the event.
Live music was performed by “The Kentucky Hurricane.” Food and fellowship followed.