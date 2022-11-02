Victor “Vic” B. Story, Jr. was honored as the 2022 Lake Wales Pioneer of the Year during the 46th Annual Pioneer Days festival on Oct. 29.
“By the time Vic was eight years old he was in the groves with his father – planting trees, fertilizing, hoeing and spraying – and was doing the work of a grown man by the time he was ten,” according to the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame.
Story has been a Polk County citrus farmer for well over 60 years.
In 2016, Story was inducted into the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame and was named Citizen of the Year by the Lake Wales Chamber of Commerce.
He has served as a former member and chairman of the Polk County Farm Service Agency, among many other boards.
He was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lake Wales, where he served on the board of deacons and served as chairman.
Vic and his wife Ann currently worship at the HighPoint Church.
His family and staff manage around 7,000 acres of groves and other farmland.
“A workaholic, Vic was constantly in the groves and actually met his wife, Ann, on a blind date for a BBQ,” according to the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame. “After dinner, he asked her to ride with him while he checked the volume guns in the grove and she did – waiting in the jeep in the pitch dark while he moved the guns. He asked her to marry him two weeks later, and three months after that they married in the Bartow courthouse since they had no money for a wedding. This August (quote from 2016) will mark their 45th anniversary.”
Because agriculture uses far more water than humans drink, Story helped to promote the conversion of overhead irrigation to micro jet irrigation, which has likely saved millions of gallons of ground water over the years.
“A leader in the field, he led by example and was one of the first growers to make the transition to micro jet technologies,” according to the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame. “He was also a pioneer in the use of software to trace chemical and fertilizer use per block per variety, using the historical data to operate more efficiently and effectively.”
He is described as an industry spokesman.
“In his role as Florida Citrus Mutual President, Story traveled to Washington and Tallahassee lobbying for citrus growers on everything from labor reform to disease research to trade policy,” according to the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame. “He testified in front of many federal and state committees as well as the International Trade Commission. A humble, quiet man with an easy sense of humor, Vic Story didn’t waste words, so when he spoke, it was with conviction and insight on the problem at hand and people listened... Nobody has done more to educate elected officials, regulators and the general public about our $10.8 billion industry and its importance to the state of Florida.”
“He was an activist in helping to get the Florida Polytechnic University started in Polk County, serving as Co-Chair on the PolyVision Committee to separate the school from USF and bring it to Polk County. In addition, he has supported Warner College’s new ag program as a collaborator since its inception, hiring one of the program’s first graduating class members. Also committed to his community, Vic was on the Lake Wales City Commission and served one term as Mayor.”