Last month, fire rescue personnel from Polk County Fire Rescue, as well as departments from Auburndale, Winter Haven and Haines City partook in an aerial class hosted by the Ridge Fire Academy.
That meant staff learned the ins and outs of using both ladder trucks and towers. They were given several situations at multiple locations throughout the class. Pictured here is two staff in the tower on August 17.
Since these departments work closely on fire scenes at times, the training was an opportunity for the members to use and become familiar with apparatuses used by other agencies.