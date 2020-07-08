On Friday, June 29, 14 volunteers from the State Farm Regional Office joined Principal April Campbell, Polk School Board Member Sara Beth Reynolds and PCPS Community Liaison Steve Warner in getting their hands dirty and making significant improvements to the grounds of Pinewood Elementary School in Eagle Lake.
“It was a pleasure to work with Principal April Campbell and Polk County Public Schools Community Liaison Director Steve Warner on the Pinewood Elementary Beautification Project this morning,” said Nina Reimer, a state member at the State Farm Regional Office, said that day. “Our State Farm team had so much fun getting together to assist in several landscaping efforts across the school’s campus. Together we planted about 140 shrubs and a tree, power-washed the sidewalks, trimmed bushes and laid mulch. It was a very productive day helping our friends at Pinewood!”
The end result was something Reynolds was excited to share with the community.
“Friday at Pinewood was a great reminder of how incredibly blessed we are to live in a community that is not only actively engaged with our schools, but encourages its employees to do the same,” Reynolds said. “The partnership between State Farm and the Polk County Public Schools is certain to positively impact our students for generations to come.”
And, according to Warner, there are more initiatives of this nature to come for schools in Polk.
“This is the first of many initiatives for our local schools, as we continue to reinvigorate and grow the partnership between State Farm and Polk County Public Schools,” Warner said.