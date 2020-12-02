On Nov. 17, the Winter Haven Downtown Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee voted to recommend final approval of a new grant application which could benefit downtown business owners — possibly before Christmas.
The Winter Haven Downtown CRA Board will make the final vote after a public hearing Dec. 14.
If enacted, certain downtown business owners would be able to apply for a loan of up to $10,000 to offset financial loss during the pandemic.
The Winter Haven Downtown CRA Business Assistance Program has funding of $386,167, which was approved in September. City staff have been working to implement the plan since.
The money would be made available sometime after Dec. 14 on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to city documents.