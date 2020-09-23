It is so exciting to observe children learning, growing and changing.
We are blessed to have an opportunity in this country to learn, grow and develop. We are working together with the children at our center by providing love, care and patience for each child. We realize that while we are working with the child we can also work with the family.
Early education is needed and essential for the growth and development of all children. I believe learning begins in the womb. We have a responsibility to continue to nourish the child from birth in every dimension. We talk to the babies and they get so excited, they start to smile and kick.
You can also see the smile on the older children. They are given a high-five for making good choices and for getting the correct answer. Some children benefit from early child care education.
I urge parents to get children involved in the VPK — or Voluntary Prekindergarten Education — program. There is an abundance of learning and enrichment for all children in this program. Children can learn to write, engage in science, learn math, art and play instruments all through dramatic play. It is also rewarding to watch the children as they play, learn and express themselves.
I look at VPK as a forerunner for education. This program allows children to get a head start on education through play. Once you have been trained and understand the guidelines and procedures for the VPK program, it becomes easier to be more effective in the classroom. The VPK program has strict guidelines to follow, along with a great curriculum that helps provide developing skills for the children.
It is also rewarding to enter into a VPK class and see the children engaging in fun activities learning and growing from their dramatic play.