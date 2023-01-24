Waco Kitchen at Lakeland Linder International Airport opened in August of 2022, but its roots stem back to Battlecreek, MI.
In 2021, the owner wanted to feed workers building airplanes at the Waco Aircraft Corp. Factory at Battle Creek Executive Airport. The result: fresh, farm-to-table delights with a hint of German influence.
And both restaurants have second-story panoramic views of the runways.
“Here at Waco Kitchen, we cook fresh, made-to-order food,” said Manager Todd Kercher. “The fresh aspect makes our food phenomenal. We have no microwaves and it makes a difference.”
Waco (Waa-Co) Kitchen offers a lunch and dinner menu with some seasonal items, such as seafood. The restaurant’s Biplane Burger is a best-seller with sharp American cheese, two smash patties, house-made pickles, red onion and mustard aioli. The large Bavarian Bretzel is paired with Gruyere fondue and pickled veggies. The Black & Blue Flatbread has fresh tomato jam, Gruyere gorgonzola, buttermilk dressing, cilantro and blackened chicken.
Seafood dishes include Sauteed Salmon with spinach, carrot miso sauce, arugula pistou and pistachio couscous; Crab Cakes with Napa cabbage slaw, black bean salsa and paprika aioli; the Grouper Sandwich is also a seasonal favorite with fried grouper, tomato jam, smoked paprika aioli, arugula and picked shallots on a brioche bun.
“How we prepare and blend our flavors, they are put together to make our dishes pop,” Kercher said. “It’s a European/American fusion.”
“Full Throttle” dishes listed on the menu are Schweinebraten Pork Chop, German-style boneless pork chop, roasted root vegetables and apple bacon marmalade. Also, Grilled Swordfish is another with marinated fish, saffron rice, grilled vegetables and a romesco sauce. They also offer a large New York Strip with buttermilk crushed potatoes, wild mushroom ragout and onion rings.
The restaurant’s pastry chef makes fresh breads and desserts daily, making the quality so much better. Some desserts include carrot cake, crème brulee and chocolate cake.
Waco Kitchen also caters to future aviators with the Bravo Burger, Mike and Charlie (noodles with a cheese sauce), Charlie Chicken (grilled or fried with carrots, fries or fruit cup) and Fox Trot Flatbread (topped with cheese or pepperoni.)
Waco offers a full bar and handcrafted cocktails, such as the Paper Plane with double oaked whiskey, Aperol Amaro Montenegro and fresh squeezed lemon; The Aviator Martini featuring gin, maraschino liqueur, fresh lemon and crème de violette; the Lakelander has bourbon, blueberries, strawberries and prosecco. Waco also serves white sangria, craft beers and many other drinks.
“We have a little something for everyone,” the manager said. They also try and support local businesses – their beer is from Swan Brewing and the coffee comes from Ethos – both in Lakeland.
“Buying local is big for us,” he said. “We support local businesses with what we buy.”
A unique feature about the bar is Waco only serves wines imported from Portugal. Owner Dieter Morszeck owns a vineyard, said Kercher. The goal, he said, is to open one new restaurant per year in different states.
Lakeland’s Linder’s location is top notch with modern inside décor and an outdoor patio with seating for 60 which can be rented for events. The restaurant is also hosting its first all-you-can-eat breakfast Feb. 4, which will piggyback on the airport’s event Cars & Coffee.
Lakeland airport is known for one of the largest air shows in the United States – Sun ‘n Fun every April and Kercher knows business will be booming during that time.
“We want to be the best airport food there is,” said Kercher.
Waco Kitchen is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Photos by Elizabeth Morrisey