Lake Alfred resident and World Wake Association Founder / President Shannon Starling hosted the WWA national championships on Lake Silver in Winter Haven July 28-31.
Starling and WWA staff host events all over the world. They recently got back to work after more than a year of pandemic-related social distancing.
Athletes from around the world competed in the 2021 Nautique WWA Wakeboard National Championship as well as the WWA national championship for wakesurfing in multiple categories.
Construction at Martin Luther King Jr. Park did not seem to interfere much with the fun as American Legion Post 8 members donated space and the skate park area is where most spectators watched the action. The newly renovated amphitheater was used as a VIP area.
With the athletes were hundreds of tourists who likely spent money in Winter Haven area motels, bars and restaurants. The after parties took place at Jensen's Corner Bar and Back Alley Grill.
Nine-year-old Max Kofke of North Carolina won the Jr. Boy’s Beginner division by executing “switch and regular heelside 180s with stylish grabs.”
Ten-year-old Stella Dickerson (GA) landed “wake-to-wake jumps from both her heelside and toeside as well as several 180 variations to win the Jr. Girls divisions.”
“The National Championships are always such a special thing to watch as we have amateur riders of all skill levels from across the nation come together and compete.” WWA Executive Director Corrie Wilson said.
Joy Manning, 48, claimed her 9th national championship title.
Emilio Martinez of Mexico won the men's pro title with a “heelside roll to revert and a 540.”
Brother and sister, Blake and Bailey Daniel from Victoria, Texas both ended up on the podium of the Men’s and Women’s Beginner divisions at their very first wakesurf competition ever. Blake won the National Championship for the Men’s Beginner division while Bailey took second place in the Women’s Beginner division.
“For the Adaptive Sitboarding, double leg amputee Stefan Leroy (FL) took the win with some big carves and impressive airs, while blind rider Mike Nelson (FL) easily won the Adaptive Standing division,” according to a press release.
“Nautique is always so proud of the Adaptive riders and the always inspiring runs that they execute,” the press release stated.
The “Polk County Week of Wake” included some nearby water sport action at Elite Cable Park in Auburndale Aug. 1-4 for the Nautique WWA Wake Park National Championships presented by GM Marine 2021.