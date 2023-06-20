A special event to raise awareness for the need for a cure for Alzheimer’s was held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Water’s Edge of Lake Wales.
The event, called “The Longest Day to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s” featured a special floating lantern release at sundown.
Missy Kimbrough, with Water’s Edge media relations and sales, said the event was scheduled as the community remembers residents who live with this disease daily and those who have lost their battle.
In a media release, Kimbrough explained that Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia, a general term for memory form of dementia, a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities serious enough to interfere with daily life. The disease affects more than 50 million people worldwide.
The one day-event allowed the community to stand together as a collective group to help support a need for a cure, she added.
“I’m extremely proud that our community is a part of such an important cause. Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disorder that slowly destroys your memory and thinking skills. I believe the biggest fear many people have that’s suffering with this disease; is not remembering their life’s story with their family and friends. That’s heartbreaking.” said Kwanza Bryant, Executive Director of Water’s Edge of Lake Wales.
The event was open to the public and was held at Water’s Edge of Lake Wales.