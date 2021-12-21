You might say that the new kid in town towers over the city.
The water tower in downtown Winter Haven has a new image on it, honoring the 100th birthday of the sport of waterskiing, whose unique history is intertwined with the city itself.
The planned centennial celebration of the sport will culminate in October 2022 when the fifth International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation’s World Water Ski Show Tournament is held on Lake Silver.
Nowhere else have as many records been broken or sport pertinent inventions created than on the waters of the Winter Haven area. While the sport may not have been invented here – that honor goes to Lake City, Minn. – thanks to Dick Pope Sr. and the post-World War II water ski shows at Cypress Gardens, Winter Haven became the sport’s mecca. By the 1950s, Hollywood took note and Winter Haven became the Hollywood of the South thanks to movies such as “Easy to Love” and “Deep Adventure.” TV soon followed.
All this attention from Hollywood, in turn, drew greater athletes to the area. At the same time, innovations to the sport blossomed. For example, Willa Cook’s invention of the swivel ski revolutionized the sport and created a discipline still practiced today.