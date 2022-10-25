The city of Winter Haven hosted a 100 Years of Waterski celebration with plenty of events over the weekend.
Athletes from Germany, Sweden, Mexico, Belgium and Canada competed in the International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation World Championships on Lake Silver on Saturday and Sunday.
Thousands packed into the newly renovated Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The new amphitheater was successfully repaired after Hurricane Ian.
To welcome the international athletes to the Chain of Lakes City, on Friday night, the downtown area was shut down from vehicular traffic for the International Food and Drink Festival.
Citizens Bank and Trust staff sponsored the street festival which was hosted by Main Street Winter Haven staff.
Cooks worked on the Central Avenue pavement, with tables set up in the street and a mobile stage featuring a DJ.
“It's our pleasure to be part of this weekend,” Citizens Bank and Trust President Greg Littleton said. “We are really excited about this anniversary. If you think about the history of Winter Haven, I don't think there has been anything any bigger that has helped our city more than waterskiing.”
Polk County Sports and Marketing Director Neal Duncan did a good job helping to organize the weekend activities, in partnership with city staff and IWWF staff.