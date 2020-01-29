LAKELAND — Watson Clinic’s newest facility – Watson Clinic Urgent Care South – is now open and available to serve the community.
Specializing in the treatment of minor illnesses and injuries without the need for an appointment, Watson Clinic Urgent Care South is located on the Watson Clinic South campus at 1033 North Parkway Frontage Road in south Lakeland. The location is convenient to residents and families in south Lakeland, Bartow, Plant City and surrounding communities.
Staffed by three board-certified physicians – Jarett A. Gregory, DO; Patricia A. Schmaedeke, MD; and Allan Wells, MD — and a team of highly-qualified care team members, this new facility offers the convenience and accessibility of multiple treatment and procedure rooms, an on-site laboratory for faster test results and an inventory of state-of-the-art radiology equipment, including CT scan, ultrasound and x-ray.
Watson Clinic Urgent Care South provides immediate care for colds, flu, coughs, earaches, small lacerations, bladder infections, sore throats, minor injuries, upper respiratory infections, dehydration and many other health concerns.
Watson Clinic patients and non-patients alike can receive this care on a walk-in basis, without the hassle or high fees associated with traditional emergency room visits. The facility offers expanded weekday and weekend hours, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
For more information on Watson Clinic Urgent Care South and the remainder of Watson Clinic’s walk-in care options, visit YourUrgentCareExperts.com.