Haus 820 is one of my favorite venues in Central Florida and, this Friday, the historic industrial building will be packed with holiday shopping, cocktails, music, crafts and food. The market is dog-friendly — so bring along your furry family members for photos with Santa!

Next, the Grinch is making an appearance in Downtown Winter Haven this Sunday. The annual Grinchmas at Gourmet Goodies is a sweet event that is completely free and family-friendly.

This year’s Make it Magical may just be the best one yet! Stroll through downtown Lake Wales for evening shopping to holiday tunes — and maybe even some snowfall.

Did you attend last year’s Lakeland SantaCon bar crawl? It sounds silly, but throwing on your Santa costume is strongly encouraged and makes for a memorable night of getting in the holiday spirit. Bring a group of friends along and bounce around the local bars.

Make it Magical

When: 5 p.m. Friday, December 13

Where: Downtown Lake Wales

340 W. Central Ave., Lake Wales

The giant Lake Wales Christmas party is going down this Friday night! There will be food trucks, live music and holiday decor galore. Admission is free and includes a visit with Santa, activities and snow.

Holiday Haus Mrkt 2019

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, December 13

Where: Haus 820

820 N. Massachusetts Ave., Lakeland

From 5:30-9 pm, more than 50 craft makers and vendors will fill Haus 820 with holiday joy! Come support local artisans and get some Christmas shopping done. Cob & Pen will be pouring up cocktails and WonderHere will be hosting a kids’ crafts area as well.

Lakeland SantaCon 2019

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, December 14

Where: Downtown Lakeland

117 N. Kentucky Ave., Lakeland

The ultimate Christmas bar crawl is taking place this Saturday in Downtown Lakeland. The party begins with a festive flip-cup competition, then leads the group to Federal Bar — where everyone becomes a chain gang of Christmas lights — and then heads over to Revival, Molly’s and Linksters for more holiday fun.

Grinchmas at Gourmet Goodies

When: Noon, Sunday, December 15

Where: Gourmet Goodies Bakery

68 4th St, NW, Winter Haven

This year marks the third annual Grinchmas at Gourmet Goodies. From noon until 5 p.m., get a special treat from the bakery, play games, enter to win prizes and take photos with the “Whoville” native himself.