I’m not going to lie — the 5K I mention in this week’s edition of Weekend Best Bets is one of my top-three favorite races in all of Central Florida. I’m not much of a morning person, but getting up early and participating in this event is so gratifying! Read on to hear which race I’m talking about.

This year marks the third annual Rockin' Robinson Music Festival in Orlando. The Milk District Main Street is bringing in artists of all genres for a day full of dancing, local vendors and incredible live music. The best part may be that all proceeds will go towards supporting the district’s mission of nurturing art, cultures and ongoing creative development.

Have you ever been to a hot air balloon festival? Whether you answered yes or no, Sun ’n Fun is putting on a weekend of adventure for you and the whole family. Watch the hot air balloons float or book a hot air balloon ride for yourself. Sip on a cold beverage at the Yuengling Beer Garden and take in some live entertainment. Weekend and day passes are available online.

Next up, this year’s Tampa Taco Fest is a unique, affordable way to spend your Saturday. Al Lopez Park will be hosting tacos vendors of all types and free margarita tastings. Kids age 12-and-under are welcome for free — and pups are welcome, too.

Up Up and Away Florida

Hot Air Balloon Festival

When: Friday through Sunday, February 28 -

March 1, beginning at 7 a.m.

Where: Sun ’n Fun

4175 Medulla Road, Lakeland

This festival includes live music, food vendors, tethered balloon rides, aerialist performers, helicopter rides, archery tag and more! Each morning the balloons will launch and glide over town and each night they will glow.

Carillon Classic 5K

When: 7:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29

Where: Bok Tower Gardens

1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales

Tickets: $30

The Carillon Classic 5K follows an incredibly beautiful course through Lake Wales’ Bok Tower Gardens. The landscape almost feels like you’re not in Florida — aside from the orange groves. Participants are welcome to run or walk as the Carillon rings to celebrate the morning.

Tampa Taco Fest

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, February 29

Where: Al Lopez Park

4810 N. Himes Avenue, Tampa

Tickets: $5 in advance, $10 at the door,

$25 for VIP package

Last year’s event was so successful that organizers want to make it an annual occurrence now! This year’s event will have loads of taco vendors. You can expect to find authentic Mexican cuisine as well as modern twists on tacos.

Rockin’ Robinson

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, February 29

Where: The Milk District

E. Robinson Street, Orlando

Tickets: $10 for general admission,

$30 for VIP

This weekend is an exhilarating one for music lovers in Central Florida. Rockin’ Robinson, an annual music festival with world-class entertainment, is The Milk District’s way to showcase local musicians.