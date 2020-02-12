If you’re wanting to make some memories this weekend, I’ve got the ideal night for you. Lakeland’s Nineteen61 is hosting a five-course meal, prepared by Chef Chem, and a special dessert, prepared by Pastry Chef Lily. After finishing, head upstairs for a salsa lesson paired with bubbly on the rooftop!

Are you a couple that’s into theater? Get dressed up and enjoy a stunning live performance. All weekend long, Orlando Ballet will be performing the magical “Cinderella.” A modern take brings to life this fairy tale that has been making hearts full for ages.

When I first discovered the next event, my reaction was that it might be a form of torture. When I read more about it, though, I realized it’s actually a super neat concept! For the first time ever, there is a 5K that’s path is through the entire Florida State Fairgrounds. Smelling the deep fried goodness and being midway through a race sounds cruel, but use it as motivation and celebrate afterward with your favorite treat.

Are you looking for something different to do this Valentine’s Day? Our local brewery is putting together a beer and donut pairing that is sure to knock the socks off of your significant other. Celebrating Single Awareness Day? Grove Roots staff say you’re welcome, too!

Hole Lotta Love Donut Pairing

When: 4 p.m. Friday, February 14

Where: Grove Roots Brewing Co.

302 3rd Street SW, Winter Haven

For the third year in a row, Grove Roots Brewing Co. in Winter Haven is hosting Hole Lotta Love. For every beer you buy, you’ll be asked if you would like a complimentary donut hole pairing. Want the most bang for your buck? Go for the flight. Each four-ounce beer will come with it’s own donut pairing.

Valentine’s Rooftop Event

When: 5 p.m. Friday, February 14

Where: Nineteen61

215 E. Main Street, Lakeland

How does this sound for an extraordinary date night? The night begins with a toast and a mouthwatering, five-course meal. Next, you move upstairs for an hour-long salsa lesson on the rooftop — this is as romantic as it gets.

Deep Fried Dash 5K

When: 7 a.m. Saturday, February 15

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds

4800 N. U.S. Highway 301, Tampa

Tickets: $40 (includes fair admission after the event)

After taking off at the starting line, you will run through the 2020 Florida State Fair. Wind through the exhilarating rides, be tempted by the food vendors and pass by the livestock barns along the way. The proceeds from this race will benefit the Florida State Fair’s mission to support agricultural, scientific and educational programs.

“Cinderella”

When: Friday-Sunday, February 14-16

Where: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando

Tickets: Starting at $19

If you’re looking for a unique date idea, or want to bring the kiddos along for a Valentine’s weekend celebration, I highly recommend checking out “Cinderella,” presented by Orlando Ballet. Watch the pumpkin transform into a sparkling carriage, the stepsisters bicker and true love win before your eyes.