There is a unique food competition going down in Winter Haven this weekend. It is a “people’s choice” competition — and the competition’s planners need your opinion! Not only is it a neat way to try out the final products of Big Green Eggs, but it’s also a delicious way to support the Citrus Center Boys and Girls Club and Girls Inc. Spend your Saturday tasting eats from skilled chefs at Eggfest.

The Central Florida Brewers Guild is hyped up about promoting beer from the Orlando area and nearby. So, from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, they are putting on a “locals only” beer festival where guests can sample specialty brews and get to know the brewers themselves.

Since 1984, a special Mardi Gras celebration has been drawing crowds to southeast Polk. Lake Wales is proud of this annual celebration and each year the attendance grows and grows. This year, they’re estimating 20,000 people to hang out during the two-day event!

Finally, all weekend long, Florida Southern College’s Department of Theatre and Dance will be performing “Cabaret.” Set in a 1920s nightclub, the musical explores the life of Germans in Berlin, romance and much more. Tickets are going fast, so I highly suggest purchasing them sooner than later.

“Cabaret”

When: Various times, Friday through Sunday

February 21-23

Where: Loca Lee Buckner Theatre

111 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland

Tickets: $18 per person for adults,

$9 for Florida Southern students with proper ID

Florida Southern has put together a lovely cast for its performance of “Cabaret.” Hear songs like “Don’t Tell Mama” and “Two Ladies” as the local stars take the stage. This show may not be suitable for younger audiences.

Lake Wales Mardi Gras

When: Friday and Saturday, February 21-22

Where: Shores of Lake Wailes

33 N Lake Shore Boulevard, Lake Wales

The annual parade and festival is back again for the 36th year in a row! The whole family is invited to join in on the fun. This year, guests can expect impressive floats, loads of beads, live music, children’s events, yummy eats, beer and wine.

Chain of Lakes EGGfest 2020

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, February 22

Where: Citrus Center Boys & Girls Club

2400 Havendale Boulevard NW, Winter Haven

Tickets: $25 online, $40 day-of

Big Green Eggs are outdoor cooking systems that can do so much more than grill! They can roast, smoke, bake and more. This weekend, chefs will battle one another to show off all different types of recipes using these unique devices. Come taste test and help judge the entries!

Central Florida Brewers Guild Festival

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, February 22

Where: Ace Cafe Orlando

100 W Livingston Street, Orlando

Tickets: $40

If you’re into shopping local and drinking one-off beers, you’re in for a treat. Come out for samples from breweries like Castle Church Brewing, Crooked Can Brewing Co., Broken Strings Brewery, Community Brewhouse and many more! VIP tickets are also available.