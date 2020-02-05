Each February, over 80 teams of barbecue masters compete for the Florida State Grand Champion title at the annual Smoke on the Water BBQ Competition. What’s in it for you? The best barbecue you’ve ever tasted along with a music festival, aerial flyover and awards show!

This month’s First Friday event in Lakeland is being transformed into a brand new annual celebration — all in the spirit of Mardi Gras. Munn Park will be buzzing with the sound of a New Orleans-style jazz band, the smell of delicious local street food and the excitement of costumed stilt walkers. There will also be a parade featuring Polk Sheriff Grady Judd as the Grand Marshall.

Do vintage treasures excite you? This Sunday, from 1-6 p.m., is the largest outdoor vintage market in Orlando! Come one, come all for vinyl records, antique furniture, jewelry, clothing and more. Browse the collections with a craft beer in hand.

Finally, if you’re looking for something to do this weekend in Lake Wales, I have an idea for you. Let yourself belly laugh at a comedy event at the Lake Wales Little Theatre on Saturday night! Read on for more.

Smoke on the Water 2020

When: 6 p.m. Friday, February 7

and 10 a.m. Saturday, February 8

Where: Boys & Girls Club

2400 Havendale Boulevard NW, Winter Haven

Smoke on the Water 2020 is finally here! If you’ve been craving delicious, fall-off-the-bone ribs, tender chicken or pulled pork sandwiches, look no further. The best of the best in barbecue are coming to town — all to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Polk County.

Mardi Gras in Munn Park

When: 6 p.m. Friday, February 7

Where: Munn Park

117 N. Kentucky Avenue, Lakeland

Downtown Lakeland is hosting its first ever Mardi Gras celebration this year! Bring the whole family out to see fire blowers, face painters, live performances and more. There will be lots of options for food to eat and alluring raffles to enter.

Out of the Box Improv

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, February 8

Where: Lake Wales Little Theatre

411 N. 3rd Street, Lake Wales

Tickets: $8

From 7-8:30 p.m. this Saturday, check out the quirky Out of the Box Improv! Come casual and enjoy a family-friendly, improvised sketch comedy show. Support the local theatre and simply pay at the door.

Vintage Valentine Market

When: 1 p.m. Sunday, February 9

Where: Audubon Park

2916 Corrine Drive, Orlando

Audubon Park in Orlando is about to be loaded with vintage vendors selling goodies as small as knickknacks and rings — and as large as antique couches! Food trucks will be lining up with good eats and Redlight Redlight Brewing will supply the craft brews.