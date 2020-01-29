Are you plant-based, intrigued by the idea of eating less meat or simply just interested in learning how to make some fresh, healthy meals for the new year? This weekend, Bok Tower Gardens is putting on Veggie Fest! On Friday through Sunday, tickets will be sold for cooking classes where you will learn how to make colorful dishes and sip on vegan wine.

Dig out your boots and blame it on your roots for a country concert in Orlando this weekend! Jason Aldean brings a special crew to perform live at Amway Center. He’s sure to fill the arena with classic tunes and his newest hits. Tickets and special packages, including meet-and-greet options, are available online now.

Tampa is home to the biggest league of motorsports competition this weekend! Monster Jam takes over Raymond James Stadium with stars like Grave Digger, Max-D, El Toro Loco and more! They are all competing to be the Monster Jam Series Champion and automatically receive a bid to compete in the Monster Jam World Finals!

Finally, grab all of your gal pals and have a theatre date this weekend. “Menopause, the Musical: performed by Theater Winter Haven is running at the Ritz Theatre in Downtown Winter Haven. For over 18 years, millions of ladies have been having giggle fits over this play — see why for yourself.

Veggie Fest

When: Friday-Sunday, January 31-February 2

Where: Bok Tower Gardens

1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales

Tickets: $40-$45

On Friday, guests will learn how to make vegan cheese out of nuts, antipasto on the grill and a vegan pizza that will have you craving more. On Saturday, quick Instant Pot meals are the name of the game — master a delicious jackfruit jambalaya alongside a glass of sangria. Last, but certainly not least, Sunday’s class is focused on how to make a flavorful chickpea smash brunch munch.

Jason Aldean: We Back Tour 2020

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 31

Where: Amway Center

400 West Church Street, Orlando

Tickets: $25.50-$101.75

Much as he said on his newest album, Jason Aldean is back! Not only is he finally putting out more tracks for us to enjoy, but he’s also coming back to Orlando. Kick it with some country fans this weekend while he performs with special guests Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver.

Monster Jam

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, February 1

Where: Raymond James Stadium

4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Tickets: $15-$95

Picture this: 12,000-pound trucks that defy gravity, compete in the skills challenge, race and show off their freestyle tricks right in front of your eyes! This event is a must for thrill-seekers and families alike.

‘Menopause, The Musical’

When: Friday-Sunday, January 31-February 2

Where: The Ritz Theatre

263 West Central Ave, Winter Haven

Tickets: $15-$50

This hilarious, well-known musical is all about sisterhood and what it means to be a lady. The story is set to music you might be able to sing-a-long to from the 60s, 70s and 80s. Support our local theatre and buy your ticket ahead of time!