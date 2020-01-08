Unlike other places this time of year, we’re lucky enough to call January bearable.

In Florida, it’s one of the only months we can go outside, enjoy sitting by a fire and maybe even bundle up.

With that in mind, the City of Auburndale is taking advantage of the weather by hosting an event that will get you and your family outside.

Next, if you’re looking for something neat to do over in Lakeland this Friday, check out the event I chose. Florida Southern College is putting a twist on their usual Frank Lloyd Wright tours — you may even want to bring a flashlight!

I’m sure many of you have caught an episode of the buzz-worthy, hidden-camera TV show “Impractical Jokers” — or heard of it, at least. The group of pranksters are constantly making viewers at home laugh uncontrollably, as well as each other. Murr, a jokester from the show, and N’SYNC legend Joey Fatone are pairing up for a night you won’t forget. Read on to hear which location in Orlando you can meet them at.

Finally, Yoga in the Wild will put on four sessions throughout the year and the first one is this Saturday morning. Zip over to ZooTampa for a yoga class suitable for all skill levels in a brand new location. You may even get to hang out with some pretty wild animals!

S’mores & Music

When: 6 p.m. Friday, January 10

Where: Lake Ariana Park

Lake Ariana Boulevard, Auburndale

This Friday, the City of Auburndale is putting together an evening for the whole town — and the entire family — to enjoy. Make some s’mores, listen to music and gather around the bonfire at Lake Ariana Park.

Wright After Dark Tour

When: 7 p.m. Friday, January 10

Where: Florida Southern College

750 Frank Lloyd Wright Way, Lakeland

Tickets: $25

Have you been over to Florida Southern College for an official tour of the unbelievable Frank Lloyd Wright buildings? This weekend they are putting on a special one! Check out the legendary architecture at night.

Yoga in the Wild

When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, January 11

Where: ZooTampa at Lowry Park

1101 West Sligh Avenue, Tampa

Tickets: $20 members, $40 non-members

(includes zoo admission)

Take your yoga practice to a new habitat this weekend by practicing within the zoo. Mingle with neat animals and enjoy a lovely class taught by an instructor who is a four-time winner of “Best of the Bay.”

Orlando Family Game Night with Murr + Joey Fatone

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, January 11

Where: Dave & Buster’s

8986 International Drive, Orlando

For one night only, general admission includes a meet-and-greet and autograph signing from Murr of “Impractical Jokers” and retired boyband baritone Joey Fatone.